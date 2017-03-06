And yet, you got all tingly watching it...Sickening just sickening
Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad
There are 7 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 5 hrs ago, titled Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:
Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola Co has launched a gay-friendly ad featuring a brother and sister vying for the attention of a handsome pool boy in the campaign that has won praise for diversity and inclusion. "Sibling rivalry never looked more inclusive," Out Magazine said of the commercial that debuted last week.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,741
Location hidden
|
#2 4 hrs ago
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,634
Location hidden
|
#6 2 hrs ago
He claims he hasn't watched it, just posts and whines about it. The little guy wouldn't have anything to do all day if he couldn't change names/locations and rant and post his gay obsessions!
|
Since: Apr 09
20,741
Location hidden
|
#7 2 hrs ago
Nice how you keep posting about something you are "disgusted" by...right bonerboy?
|
#10 59 min ago
I see the faggat mods did it again. Thanks CS Jade
|
#11 58 min ago
How many little boys have you molested this year alone, bonerboy?
|
#12 37 min ago
No doubt he has the movie "Brokeback Mountain" in his DVD collection, thinking of how "disgusting" it is while watching it for the 547th time.
|
Since: Apr 09
20,741
Location hidden
|
#13 17 min ago
Zero.
I like big, strapping, hairy chested real men.
So you're safe, bottombytch.
|
|
