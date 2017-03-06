Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad

Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad

There are 7 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 5 hrs ago, titled Coca-Cola serves up gay-friendly ad. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

Soft drinks maker Coca-Cola Co has launched a gay-friendly ad featuring a brother and sister vying for the attention of a handsome pool boy in the campaign that has won praise for diversity and inclusion. "Sibling rivalry never looked more inclusive," Out Magazine said of the commercial that debuted last week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,741

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
Darren wrote:
Sickening just sickening
And yet, you got all tingly watching it...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,634

Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

And yet, you got all tingly watching it...
He claims he hasn't watched it, just posts and whines about it. The little guy wouldn't have anything to do all day if he couldn't change names/locations and rant and post his gay obsessions!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,741

Location hidden
#7 2 hrs ago
Zoro Toro wrote:
Nice how the Queer mods delete what they don't agree with.
So funny.
Nice how you keep posting about something you are "disgusted" by...right bonerboy?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jade Sucks

Philadelphia, PA

#10 59 min ago
I see the faggat mods did it again. Thanks CS Jade

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jade Sucks

Philadelphia, PA

#11 58 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>Nice how you keep posting about something you are "disgusted" by...right bonerboy?
How many little boys have you molested this year alone, bonerboy?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#12 37 min ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Nice how you keep posting about something you are "disgusted" by...right bonerboy?
No doubt he has the movie "Brokeback Mountain" in his DVD collection, thinking of how "disgusting" it is while watching it for the 547th time.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,741

Location hidden
#13 17 min ago
Jade Sucks wrote:
<quoted text>
How many little boys have you molested this year alone, bonerboy?
Zero.

I like big, strapping, hairy chested real men.

So you're safe, bottombytch.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 min Carter county res... 24,814
News Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness 5 min Jade Sucks 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 min Inquisitor 1,187
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 12 min June VanDerMark 13,157
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 39 min Truth 45,376
News Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What? 44 min Gremlin 11
News Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10) 1 hr Dr Dan 811
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,264 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC