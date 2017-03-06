Challenges persist 5 years after gay Chilean man's murder
Daniel Zamudio, a young gay Chilean man, was tortured for several hours and seriously injured by a group of four self-described neo-Nazis who attacked him in a Santiago park on March 2, 2012, because of his sexual orientation. His death 25 days later sparked outrage across the country and Zamudio became a symbol against homophobic violence in the conservative nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|11
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|45,369
|Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay...
|4 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|3
|Russia May Ban 'Beauty and the Beast' Over Gay ...
|4 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|4 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|4
|Ex-Porn Star Danny Wylde Talks About Gay Stigma...
|4 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema...
|4 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC