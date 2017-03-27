Census suggests counting LGBT, then a oecorrects,a deletes
The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it mistakenly proposed counting LGBTQ Americans and has since the proposal to remove the gender and sexuality category.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|25 min
|coco
|268
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|2 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|128
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|2 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|2
|2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay s...
|2 hr
|Rev Cash Dollar
|10
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Judgement
|25,302
|Catholic parents fight gay couple's adoption
|4 hr
|Clarence
|9
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|4 hr
|Clarence
|43
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|46,423
