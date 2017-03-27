Census suggests counting LGBT, then a...

Census suggests counting LGBT, then a oecorrects,a deletes

The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday that it mistakenly proposed counting LGBTQ Americans and has since the proposal to remove the gender and sexuality category.

