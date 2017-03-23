Catholic parents fight gay couple's a...

Catholic parents fight gay couple's adoption

The judge found that the birth parents were incapable of caring for the child and ruled that the foster parents be allowed to adopt her. THE NSW Supreme Court has allowed a same-sex couple to adopt a four-year-old girl despite her Catholic birth parents' opposition.

