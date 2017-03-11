Bozell & Graham Column: ABC's Huge Gay Propaganda Flop
There are 2 comments on the NewsBusters.org story from 14 hrs ago, titled Bozell & Graham Column: ABC's Huge Gay Propaganda Flop. In it, NewsBusters.org reports that:
They say network television is a profit-oriented business, but that's obviously not the case when it clashes with Hollywood's sexual politics. Last week, ABC tried to lecture America with a four-part miniseries on the radical gay Left called When We Rise , and it tanked in the ratings despite heavy promotion throughout the Academy Awards broadcast the night before the premiere.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
The entire culture outside of Anita Bryant's live dinner theater, or whatever, performances is "gay propaganda" and always has been by fiat. It is only true that this miniseries instance of "gay propaganda" was perhaps not the most dramatically interesting example out of the omnipresent "gay propaganda" universe.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
So funny
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transge...
|24 min
|Imprtnrd
|47
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|56 min
|Strel
|24,896
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|45,789
|Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allo...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|10
|ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, r...
|5 hr
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|1,248
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,184
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|14 hr
|Tre H
|41
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC