Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allows gay veterans
There are 7 comments on the New York Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allows gay veterans. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
Organizers of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade reversed course on Friday and said they would allow a group of gay veterans to march in this year's parade. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council announced on the parade's Twitter account that it had signed an "acceptance letter" that would clear the way for OutVets to participate.
#1 3 hrs ago
As with the Boy Scouts, the crepuscular bigots were forced by younger, more educated, more financed, more urbane, more secular governing peers and outside funders to get with the program. It's not quite accurate to just say the St. Patty's parade "reversed its earlier, homophobic decision."
#2 2 hrs ago
The 'Outvets' claimed that they wouldn't march, now they changed their tune.
Facts:
They were never banned, just their silly banner was.
They missed the deadline to register.
#3 2 hrs ago
From where did you make up your claim that the (relevant, bigoted, aging) Hibernians never told the group it could not march?
The Hibernians did not object to the clearly gay banner saying "OutVets." That is the whole point about the Hibernians stupidity. The very clearly gay banner was not at issue. The display of _Rainbow_ insignias is what illogically set the Hibernians off.
You are really messed up. Don't they check for tertiary syphilis when you go for your conversion therapy?
#4 2 hrs ago
Yes, and the rainbow crap was on their banner.
http://www.bostonherald.com/news/local_covera...
Also on their banner is the following, "Pride, Honor, Sacrifice." Does that not apply to all Vets?
If so, why do they elect to differentiate themselves by promoting who they prefer in bed? Does anyone else do that?
#5 1 hr ago
This is only about your psychosexual bigotries.
Why do various sorts of first responders need to march as "pollice" or "firefighters" in your twisted world. They should just march as "first reponders." Or as "marchers." Why should they identify themselves? Why should (str8) service members march while identifying their branches of service? Why should all the various rcc high school bands identify by high school?
You're sick, particularly in thinking that sexual orientation is only a matter of "who they prefer in bed." That is the crux of the matter for you and other ultra homophobes, however. Can't get it out of your minds.
#6 1 hr ago
Because the are police or firemen. No indication of who they prefer in bed. The Vets march because they are Veterans, same deal. Why is it so important for you you tell people you prefer a penis in your sexual endeavors? Most would say that was "too much information: in normal social discussion.
#7 1 hr ago
They could march as first responders. The various vets identify themselves not as vets, but by service branch.
You're quite correct to highlight that your entire mien is about what "they do in bed." Of course you have no idea what those Irish lgbt people do in bed...unless you are having another conversion therapy slip and find yourself in bed with one of the Irish men.
Lots of gay teens are virgins. Lots of lgbt people don't get around to having sex much or at all. Yet many of these people identify as gay or whatever. It's only you who thinks only about what they do in bed, and it ain't the lesbians you're thinking of non stop, either.
You're merely sick. That's all this is about. The Parade reversed it's earlier decision because educated society has moved on.
