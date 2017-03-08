There are on the New York Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Boston St. Pat's parade reverses decision, allows gay veterans. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

Organizers of the city's St. Patrick's Day parade reversed course on Friday and said they would allow a group of gay veterans to march in this year's parade. The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council announced on the parade's Twitter account that it had signed an "acceptance letter" that would clear the way for OutVets to participate.

