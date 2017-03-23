Black man arrested in South for writi...

Black man arrested in South for writing racist graffiti

There are 7 comments on the WWSB story from 18 hrs ago, titled Black man arrested in South for writing racist graffiti. In it, WWSB reports that:

Police in South Carolina say a 19-year-old black man spray-painted racist, misogynistic and anti-gay graffiti on three buildings, including a library named for one of the black victims of the Charleston church shootings. A police report says the graffiti left at the Cynthia Hurd Library on March 13 targeted black women, the police and white people.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 18 hrs ago
Isn't it peculiar how a 19 year old is a CHILD when school teachers have sex with him
.
But he is MAN when he operates a spray can?
Florida Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#2 18 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Isn't it peculiar how a 19 year old is a CHILD when school teachers have sex with him
.
But he is MAN when he operates a spray can?
You're obviously mentally ill. 18 yrs old is a consenting adult. Teacher cannot go to jail by having sex with an 18 yr old
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 17 hrs ago
Florida Gator wrote:
<quoted text>
You're obviously mentally ill. 18 yrs old is a consenting adult. Teacher cannot go to jail by having sex with an 18 yr old
In South Carolina; what is the legal age for operating a spray can?
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#4 17 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

In South Carolina; what is the legal age for operating a spray can?
To damage property? There is no legal age.
Florida Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#5 17 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>In South Carolina; what is the legal age for operating a spray can?
Yep you're mentally ill
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#6 17 hrs ago
Florida Gator wrote:
<quoted text>
Yep you're mentally ill
Woo Hoo!!!
.
I'll believe that when disability checks start piling up in my mailbox ;o)
Ted Haggard s Gospel Rub

Philadelphia, PA

#7 10 hrs ago
He'll certainly be popular with other inmates who are black.
