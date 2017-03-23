Black man arrested in South for writing racist graffiti
There are 7 comments on the WWSB story from 18 hrs ago, titled Black man arrested in South for writing racist graffiti. In it, WWSB reports that:
Police in South Carolina say a 19-year-old black man spray-painted racist, misogynistic and anti-gay graffiti on three buildings, including a library named for one of the black victims of the Charleston church shootings. A police report says the graffiti left at the Cynthia Hurd Library on March 13 targeted black women, the police and white people.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWSB.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Isn't it peculiar how a 19 year old is a CHILD when school teachers have sex with him
.
But he is MAN when he operates a spray can?
|
#2 18 hrs ago
You're obviously mentally ill. 18 yrs old is a consenting adult. Teacher cannot go to jail by having sex with an 18 yr old
|
#3 17 hrs ago
In South Carolina; what is the legal age for operating a spray can?
|
#4 17 hrs ago
To damage property? There is no legal age.
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Yep you're mentally ill
|
#6 17 hrs ago
Woo Hoo!!!
.
I'll believe that when disability checks start piling up in my mailbox ;o)
|
#7 10 hrs ago
He'll certainly be popular with other inmates who are black.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Terra Firma
|46,279
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|36 min
|jonjedi
|29
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|18
|Perry blasts election of 1st gay Texas A&M stud...
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,326
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|2 hr
|Mona
|40
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|carter county res...
|25,230
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC