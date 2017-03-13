Beauty and the Beast's openly gay cha...

Beauty and the Beast's openly gay character is a poor tribute

This week's Beauty and the Beast will feature Disney's first openly gay character - but the excitement that followed director Bill Condon's announcement quickly turned to frustration on the realization that this character would be Le Fou, Gaston's bumbling sidekick. Many have asked for years that Disney include an LGBT character in one of its films, which doesn't seem too farfetched given Disney's number of LGBT artists, but the company is still dragging its feet on inclusion where its competitors have excelled .

