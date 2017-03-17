Beauty and the Beast's Big Gay Nightmare

Beauty and the Beast's Big Gay Nightmare

There are 3 comments on the The Daily Beast story from 18 hrs ago, titled Beauty and the Beast's Big Gay Nightmare. In it, The Daily Beast reports that:

Now that Beauty and the Beast is finally out there, we can all see how inconsequential the 'exclusively gay moment' is. So how did poor gay LeFou spark a global cultural crisis? The film, finally released Friday, is still the same tale as old as time-refreshingly so, if you're a purist of the animated feature; questionably so, if that makes you wonder why Disney bothered with a live adaptation at all.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 14 hrs ago
If this works; we finally found a way to go to the movies without having to sit next to bunches of annoying religious homophobes taking deep breaths out of paper bags and exhaling harmful fumes

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,464

Kansas City, MO.

#2 13 hrs ago
This is just too funny! But the story is about a girl falling in love with a beast! Where is all of the whining over that? Beastiality

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 13 hrs ago
Evengelical fundamentalist bigots WILL protect their horse patooties
http://azheritage.org/wp-content/uploads/2010...
.
Horse patooties don't kiss and tell
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 min guest 1,290
News State senator responds to critics with GIF of d... 23 min Christshariahns 5
News UK Governement Condemns 'Gay Cure' Therapy But ... 25 min Christshariahns 3
What Happen 2 Waste Water 55 min Christshariahns 2
News Gay veterans returning to Boston's St. Patrick'... 1 hr TominELPasio 1
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Fit2Serve 5,315
News North Carolina man arrested for Florida anti-ga... 2 hr Christshariahns 20
News The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his... 2 hr Christshariahns 131
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 hr Wondering 46,017
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 13 hr River Tam 25,137
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,629,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC