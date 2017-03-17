Beauty and the Beast's Big Gay Nightmare
Now that Beauty and the Beast is finally out there, we can all see how inconsequential the 'exclusively gay moment' is. So how did poor gay LeFou spark a global cultural crisis? The film, finally released Friday, is still the same tale as old as time-refreshingly so, if you're a purist of the animated feature; questionably so, if that makes you wonder why Disney bothered with a live adaptation at all.
If this works; we finally found a way to go to the movies without having to sit next to bunches of annoying religious homophobes taking deep breaths out of paper bags and exhaling harmful fumes
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
This is just too funny! But the story is about a girl falling in love with a beast! Where is all of the whining over that? Beastiality
Evengelical fundamentalist bigots WILL protect their horse patooties
http://azheritage.org/wp-content/uploads/2010...
.
Horse patooties don't kiss and tell
