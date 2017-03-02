'Beauty and the Beast' to debut Disney's first openly gay character
There are 1 comment on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 12 hrs ago, titled 'Beauty and the Beast' to debut Disney's first openly gay character. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:
For the first time in Disney movie history, the highly-anticipated "Beauty and the Beast" will include an openly gay character . "LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Director Bill Condon tells Attitude Magazine, "He's confused about what he wants.
#1 9 hrs ago
Sickening
