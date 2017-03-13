'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Mal...

'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia despite approval

22 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors said Tuesday it had been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment. The country's two main cinema chains said the movie, due for to begin screening Thursday, has been postponed indefinitely.

