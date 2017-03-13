'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Mal...

'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia because of gay scene

22 min ago

People wait in queue to counter inside cinema at shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Walt Disney has shelved the release of its new movie "Beauty and the Beast" in mainly Muslim Malaysia, even though film censors said Tuesday it had been approved with a minor cut involving a "gay moment."

