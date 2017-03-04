There are on the Salon story from 18 hrs ago, titled Batwoman and Midnighter: DC's two badass, Batman-ish, gay characters you should be reading. In it, Salon reports that:

The reintroduction of two LGBT superheroes with a revised mission to show that there is not a correct way to be gay Two relatively obscure DC Comics characters, Batwoman and Midnighter, have a lot in common. Both are Batman-like in costume or style.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.