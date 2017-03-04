Batwoman and Midnighter: DC's two badass, Batman-ish, gay characters you should be reading
There are 1 comment on the Salon story from 18 hrs ago, titled Batwoman and Midnighter: DC's two badass, Batman-ish, gay characters you should be reading. In it, Salon reports that:
The reintroduction of two LGBT superheroes with a revised mission to show that there is not a correct way to be gay Two relatively obscure DC Comics characters, Batwoman and Midnighter, have a lot in common. Both are Batman-like in costume or style.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Salon.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Gays are pansy azzes not super heroes.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Vinnytom
|687
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,134
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|45,307
|Why Gay - Marriage' Has Not Cured Gay Loneliness
|2 hr
|Gays Run the World
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|carter county res...
|24,804
|Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Luke
|143
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Humanspirit
|804
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|13 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|69,521
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC