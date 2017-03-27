Audra McDonald joins Michael Tilson Thomas for a 'Symphony Pride' salute to the gay community
The decision to cancel the concerts, scheduled for April 5 and 6 as part of the Symphony's upcoming East Coast tour, was in response to North Carolina's House Bill 2 , a piece of discriminatory legislation that overturned protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals. The Symphony's cancellation was heralded by civil rights advocates around the country.
#1 18 hrs ago
Thank you for helping
The financial loss for North Carolina's Hate Bill 2 is $3.76 Billion Dollars
#2 18 hrs ago
I will be sending a $4 Billion $ check to NC to show my support for them putting queers in their place!!!
#3 15 hrs ago
I don't think even N.C. take Confederate Dollars, though.
