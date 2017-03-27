There are on the San Jose Mercury News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Audra McDonald joins Michael Tilson Thomas for a 'Symphony Pride' salute to the gay community. In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:

The decision to cancel the concerts, scheduled for April 5 and 6 as part of the Symphony's upcoming East Coast tour, was in response to North Carolina's House Bill 2 , a piece of discriminatory legislation that overturned protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals. The Symphony's cancellation was heralded by civil rights advocates around the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.