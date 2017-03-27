Audra McDonald joins Michael Tilson T...

Audra McDonald joins Michael Tilson Thomas for a 'Symphony Pride' salute to the gay community

There are 3 comments on the San Jose Mercury News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Audra McDonald joins Michael Tilson Thomas for a 'Symphony Pride' salute to the gay community. In it, San Jose Mercury News reports that:

The decision to cancel the concerts, scheduled for April 5 and 6 as part of the Symphony's upcoming East Coast tour, was in response to North Carolina's House Bill 2 , a piece of discriminatory legislation that overturned protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals. The Symphony's cancellation was heralded by civil rights advocates around the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 18 hrs ago
Thank you for helping
.
The financial loss for North Carolina's Hate Bill 2 is $3.76 Billion Dollars
http://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-gov...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wealthy Hetero

Dallas, TX

#2 18 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
Thank you for helping
.
The financial loss for North Carolina's Hate Bill 2 is $3.76 Billion Dollars
http://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-gov...
I will be sending a $4 Billion $ check to NC to show my support for them putting queers in their place!!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mullahing It Over

Philadelphia, PA

#3 15 hrs ago
Wealthy Hetero wrote:
<quoted text>
I will be sending a $4
I don't think even N.C. take Confederate Dollars, though.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 12 min cpeter1313 46,346
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 24 min Internet 25,288
News 'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author... 32 min TerriB1 113
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 13,286
News Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became... 1 hr Imprtnrd 81
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr guest 1,335
News Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07) 3 hr Junket 217,517
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 5 hr Douglas M 40
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC