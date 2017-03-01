Arrest made in a You live in Trump country nowa gay-bashing attack

A man accused of a homophobic hate crime in downtown Key West was arrested Wednesday morning in North Carolina and will be extradited to Monroe County for prosecution, authorities say. The Key West Police Department said Brandon Ray Davis, 30, was taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office on an "extraditable warrant" for felony aggravated battery stemming from the Feb. 23 incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.