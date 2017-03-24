Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president
There are 21 comments on the The Mississippi Press story from 13 hrs ago, titled Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president. In it, The Mississippi Press reports that:
From blue states in the West to red states in the South, the divisive partisanship that defined the campaign and then the Trump administration's turbulent first two months appear to have created a collective angst, psychologists say. Some people are worried about losing their health care.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
And Trump's vision is a mere shadow compared to what some of us really want! That would really give them a case of the Schitz! For instance I don't want the government involved in any way with my health care. The only way to get the price of health care down is to deny them all access to Govt money. Mexicans? Put the army on the Northern border and don't give them a place to run to. Let them keep whatever money and cars, etc they can have if they self deport. I'd use "Alpha Strikes" agains't Isis and possibly North Korea. Tear up any and all "Free Trade" agreements. Make Europe pay it's fair amounts to NATO. And then in the afternoon..........
Terri
|
#3 5 hrs ago
You don't have a replacement plan
|
#4 4 hrs ago
I have a replacement plan.
|
“Equality marches on! ”
Since: Apr 08
16,701
Location hidden
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Yeah, but the whole changing names/locations when you post has grown predictable/worn/recognizable.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Sadly there should be no need for a "replacement plan" had the Democrats worked in a bi-partisan manor with Republicans to develop a comprehensive health plan for the country rather than just setting up a system for federal subsidies to health insurance companies while claiming to provide "affordable" health care. I blame both parties for that but primarily I blame Obama and the Democrats for their arrogance in thinking they should force their plan through because they could with no understanding or concern for the results. The same arrogance they showed when nominating Hillary. The same arrogance that makes them look at the middle class as "deplorable fools clinging to guns and Bibles". The same arrogance that drove people like me who voted Democratic for decades to vote for Trump.
|
#8 3 hrs ago
We had lousy choices for sure. I could not bring myself to vote for Trump under any circumstances.
One of my kids voted for Trump, it didn't take very long to realize it was a mistake.
|
#9 3 hrs ago
That's what the republicans said too
.
But now it looks like Obamacare will save us from Trump
.
As of 2pm today (March 24); the repubs are 35 votes shy of repeal
.
;o) lol
|
#10 2 hrs ago
That is the way I felt about Hillary and so far I have no regrets. Illegal immigration is down, the stock market is up, consumer confidence is up, wages are increasing and are almost back to pre-Obama levels, the vast number of "leaks" have exposed the level of corruption in Washington (though not yet dealt with), regulations that would have cost the economy billions have been put on hold, hypocrisy among both Democrats and Republicans is being exposed, the media American has almost totally discredited itself. Best of all the politicians on both sides are being forced to listen to the American people rather than just a few special interests.
All in all it is the most exciting time in the world of American politics I have ever seen. All because in spite of billions of dollars spent by the richest and most powerful people in the world to influence the United States presidential election Trump became president.
|
#11 2 hrs ago
Please hold your breath
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Well Hon;
.
Wouldn't you consider a fool with a gun in one hand and a bible in the other to be in deplorable schizophrenic condition?
.
Only Obamacare could save him now
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Actually I'm breathing a sigh of relief
.
Here are the people who are trying to make this decision
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/24/us/politic...
.
Perhaps they need to hire Obama back as a consultant
|
#14 2 hrs ago
The stock market went up under Obama's entire presidency, just wait. We do agree on one thing, Trump's presidency is exciting. He is single handedly alienating the world and our allies against us. One thing we strongly disagree on is the media. If you think it has discredited itself then you have to believe in alternative facts, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as the bastions of truth. I bet you believe that the Billy Bush/Trump tapes were fabricated.
I am not a fan of either Clinton or Trump. My problem is with what these parties offer up as candidates. See, you don't get to vote for the person you think will do a good job, you get two choices, like them or not.
|
#15 2 hrs ago
No I do not consider somebody who owns a gun and a Bible to be deplorable or profile them as a schizophrenic any more than I profile a gay person as a molester or a Muslim to be a terrorist. Now a gay holding a Bible and a gun dressed in a burqa might make me consider schizophrenia.
Profiling anybody based on limited data is ignorant. Even if they do not agree with you politically.
|
#16 1 hr ago
I don't have to believe in anything just because the media has discredited itself. I never said Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity are exception to the rule. As far as I know they are part of the media. I am sure the Billy Bush Trump tapes were real just as I am sure that Hillary Clinton violate federal law and causing the exposure of confidential government emails and then lied about it. The difference is what Trump said was nothing but a conversation about how some women act around the rich and famous. Hillary called them "bimbos" when bill took notice. Hillary expose confidential information in an attempt to hide intentionally embarrassing and/or incriminating evidence.
When I saw all the big money going to Hillary it was very obvious to me the best choice was Trump. When the wealthy back a candidate I know it is not for the benefit of the middle class or poor.
|
#17 1 hr ago
Sorry potentially not intentionally. Dam spell check
|
#18 1 hr ago
Well; there we have it
.
For a second day in a row, the republicans chickened out on the vote
.
There's not much point in voting if they keep changing the rules while the game is in play
.
The republicans have been cheating to win for so long
.
they can't even get way with cheating anymore
|
#19 1 hr ago
How many of Trump's recruits came from Goldman Sachs?
Trump did a lot more than call them bimbos. You need to watch the tape, available on youtube. Funny thing is, Bush lost his job, Trump became president.
|
United States
|
#20 1 hr ago
http://www.fec.gov/disclosurep /pnational.do
|
“=”
Since: Oct 07
18,692
Appleton WI
|
#21 52 min ago
"Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president"
Ya think?
No sh!t, fer realz?
You don't say...
Oh MYYYYY, isn't THAT surprising?
|
#22 34 min ago
We can count our blessings every day that Trump is our President. All we have to do is look back at history and at what shape the last decade has left this country and the world in. Once the Democrats realize that their party has evolved into something other than their 'father's' Democratic party, they will get on the train.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Terra Firma
|46,248
|Black man arrested in South for writing racist ...
|19 min
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Catholic Church Waging War on Women and Gays (Oct '07)
|20 min
|Tre H
|217,510
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|33 min
|Rainbow Kid
|10
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Tre H
|5,380
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Terra Firma
|25,223
|Man Beat 2 Transgender Women Who Tried to Enter...
|3 hr
|Florida Gator
|34
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC