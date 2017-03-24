Anxiety in America up since Donald Tr...

Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president

There are 21 comments on the The Mississippi Press story from 13 hrs ago, titled Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president. In it, The Mississippi Press reports that:

From blue states in the West to red states in the South, the divisive partisanship that defined the campaign and then the Trump administration's turbulent first two months appear to have created a collective angst, psychologists say. Some people are worried about losing their health care.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
And Trump's vision is a mere shadow compared to what some of us really want! That would really give them a case of the Schitz! For instance I don't want the government involved in any way with my health care. The only way to get the price of health care down is to deny them all access to Govt money. Mexicans? Put the army on the Northern border and don't give them a place to run to. Let them keep whatever money and cars, etc they can have if they self deport. I'd use "Alpha Strikes" agains't Isis and possibly North Korea. Tear up any and all "Free Trade" agreements. Make Europe pay it's fair amounts to NATO. And then in the afternoon..........
Terri

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 5 hrs ago
TerriB1 wrote:
And Trump's vision is a mere shadow compared to what some of us really want! That would really give them a case of the Schitz! For instance I don't want the government involved in any way with my health care. The only way to get the price of health care down is to deny them all access to Govt money. Mexicans? Put the army on the Northern border and don't give them a place to run to. Let them keep whatever money and cars, etc they can have if they self deport. I'd use "Alpha Strikes" agains't Isis and possibly North Korea. Tear up any and all "Free Trade" agreements. Make Europe pay it's fair amounts to NATO. And then in the afternoon..........
Terri
You don't have a replacement plan

Florida Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#4 4 hrs ago
I have a replacement plan.

NE Jade

“Equality marches on! ”

Since: Apr 08

16,701

Location hidden
#6 3 hrs ago
Florida Gator wrote:
I have a replacement plan.
Yeah, but the whole changing names/locations when you post has grown predictable/worn/recognizable.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

You don't have a replacement plan
Sadly there should be no need for a "replacement plan" had the Democrats worked in a bi-partisan manor with Republicans to develop a comprehensive health plan for the country rather than just setting up a system for federal subsidies to health insurance companies while claiming to provide "affordable" health care. I blame both parties for that but primarily I blame Obama and the Democrats for their arrogance in thinking they should force their plan through because they could with no understanding or concern for the results. The same arrogance they showed when nominating Hillary. The same arrogance that makes them look at the middle class as "deplorable fools clinging to guns and Bibles". The same arrogance that drove people like me who voted Democratic for decades to vote for Trump.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 3 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

Sadly there should be no need for a "replacement plan" had the Democrats worked in a bi-partisan manor with Republicans to develop a comprehensive health plan for the country rather than just setting up a system for federal subsidies to health insurance companies while claiming to provide "affordable" health care. I blame both parties for that but primarily I blame Obama and the Democrats for their arrogance in thinking they should force their plan through because they could with no understanding or concern for the results. The same arrogance they showed when nominating Hillary. The same arrogance that makes them look at the middle class as "deplorable fools clinging to guns and Bibles". The same arrogance that drove people like me who voted Democratic for decades to vote for Trump.
We had lousy choices for sure. I could not bring myself to vote for Trump under any circumstances.
One of my kids voted for Trump, it didn't take very long to realize it was a mistake.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#9 3 hrs ago
Florida Gator wrote:
I have a replacement plan.
That's what the republicans said too
.
But now it looks like Obamacare will save us from Trump
.
As of 2pm today (March 24); the repubs are 35 votes shy of repeal
.
;o) lol
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#10 2 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

We had lousy choices for sure. I could not bring myself to vote for Trump under any circumstances.
One of my kids voted for Trump, it didn't take very long to realize it was a mistake.
That is the way I felt about Hillary and so far I have no regrets. Illegal immigration is down, the stock market is up, consumer confidence is up, wages are increasing and are almost back to pre-Obama levels, the vast number of "leaks" have exposed the level of corruption in Washington (though not yet dealt with), regulations that would have cost the economy billions have been put on hold, hypocrisy among both Democrats and Republicans is being exposed, the media American has almost totally discredited itself. Best of all the politicians on both sides are being forced to listen to the American people rather than just a few special interests.
All in all it is the most exciting time in the world of American politics I have ever seen. All because in spite of billions of dollars spent by the richest and most powerful people in the world to influence the United States presidential election Trump became president.

Florida Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#11 2 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>That's what the republicans said too
.
But now it looks like Obamacare will save us from Trump
.
As of 2pm today (March 24); the repubs are 35 votes shy of repeal
.
;o) lol
Please hold your breath

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#12 2 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

Sadly there should be no need for a "replacement plan" had the Democrats worked in a bi-partisan manor with Republicans to develop a comprehensive health plan for the country rather than just setting up a system for federal subsidies to health insurance companies while claiming to provide "affordable" health care. I blame both parties for that but primarily I blame Obama and the Democrats for their arrogance in thinking they should force their plan through because they could with no understanding or concern for the results. The same arrogance they showed when nominating Hillary. The same arrogance that makes them look at the middle class as "deplorable fools clinging to guns and Bibles". The same arrogance that drove people like me who voted Democratic for decades to vote for Trump.
Well Hon;
.
Wouldn't you consider a fool with a gun in one hand and a bible in the other to be in deplorable schizophrenic condition?
.
Only Obamacare could save him now

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#13 2 hrs ago
Florida Gator wrote:
<quoted text>
Please hold your breath
Actually I'm breathing a sigh of relief
.
Here are the people who are trying to make this decision
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/24/us/politic...
.
Perhaps they need to hire Obama back as a consultant

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#14 2 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

That is the way I felt about Hillary and so far I have no regrets. Illegal immigration is down, the stock market is up, consumer confidence is up, wages are increasing and are almost back to pre-Obama levels, the vast number of "leaks" have exposed the level of corruption in Washington (though not yet dealt with), regulations that would have cost the economy billions have been put on hold, hypocrisy among both Democrats and Republicans is being exposed, the media American has almost totally discredited itself. Best of all the politicians on both sides are being forced to listen to the American people rather than just a few special interests.
All in all it is the most exciting time in the world of American politics I have ever seen. All because in spite of billions of dollars spent by the richest and most powerful people in the world to influence the United States presidential election Trump became president.
The stock market went up under Obama's entire presidency, just wait. We do agree on one thing, Trump's presidency is exciting. He is single handedly alienating the world and our allies against us. One thing we strongly disagree on is the media. If you think it has discredited itself then you have to believe in alternative facts, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as the bastions of truth. I bet you believe that the Billy Bush/Trump tapes were fabricated.

I am not a fan of either Clinton or Trump. My problem is with what these parties offer up as candidates. See, you don't get to vote for the person you think will do a good job, you get two choices, like them or not.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#15 2 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

Well Hon;
.
Wouldn't you consider a fool with a gun in one hand and a bible in the other to be in deplorable schizophrenic condition?
.
Only Obamacare could save him now
No I do not consider somebody who owns a gun and a Bible to be deplorable or profile them as a schizophrenic any more than I profile a gay person as a molester or a Muslim to be a terrorist. Now a gay holding a Bible and a gun dressed in a burqa might make me consider schizophrenia.
Profiling anybody based on limited data is ignorant. Even if they do not agree with you politically.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#16 1 hr ago
Wondering wrote:
<quoted text>

The stock market went up under Obama's entire presidency, just wait. We do agree on one thing, Trump's presidency is exciting. He is single handedly alienating the world and our allies against us. One thing we strongly disagree on is the media. If you think it has discredited itself then you have to believe in alternative facts, Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as the bastions of truth. I bet you believe that the Billy Bush/Trump tapes were fabricated.

I am not a fan of either Clinton or Trump. My problem is with what these parties offer up as candidates. See, you don't get to vote for the person you think will do a good job, you get two choices, like them or not.
I don't have to believe in anything just because the media has discredited itself. I never said Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity are exception to the rule. As far as I know they are part of the media. I am sure the Billy Bush Trump tapes were real just as I am sure that Hillary Clinton violate federal law and causing the exposure of confidential government emails and then lied about it. The difference is what Trump said was nothing but a conversation about how some women act around the rich and famous. Hillary called them "bimbos" when bill took notice. Hillary expose confidential information in an attempt to hide intentionally embarrassing and/or incriminating evidence.

When I saw all the big money going to Hillary it was very obvious to me the best choice was Trump. When the wealthy back a candidate I know it is not for the benefit of the middle class or poor.
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#17 1 hr ago
Sorry potentially not intentionally. Dam spell check
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#18 1 hr ago
Well; there we have it
.
For a second day in a row, the republicans chickened out on the vote
.
There's not much point in voting if they keep changing the rules while the game is in play
.
The republicans have been cheating to win for so long
.
they can't even get way with cheating anymore
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#19 1 hr ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>
I don't have to believe in anything just because the media has discredited itself. I never said Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity are exception to the rule. As far as I know they are part of the media. I am sure the Billy Bush Trump tapes were real just as I am sure that Hillary Clinton violate federal law and causing the exposure of confidential government emails and then lied about it. The difference is what Trump said was nothing but a conversation about how some women act around the rich and famous. Hillary called them "bimbos" when bill took notice. Hillary expose confidential information in an attempt to hide intentionally embarrassing and/or incriminating evidence.

When I saw all the big money going to Hillary it was very obvious to me the best choice was Trump. When the wealthy back a candidate I know it is not for the benefit of the middle class or poor.
How many of Trump's recruits came from Goldman Sachs?

Trump did a lot more than call them bimbos. You need to watch the tape, available on youtube. Funny thing is, Bush lost his job, Trump became president.
0hsayitisntso

United States

#20 1 hr ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>
I don't have to believe in anything just because the media has discredited itself. I never said Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity are exception to the rule. As far as I know they are part of the media. I am sure the Billy Bush Trump tapes were real just as I am sure that Hillary Clinton violate federal law and causing the exposure of confidential government emails and then lied about it. The difference is what Trump said was nothing but a conversation about how some women act around the rich and famous. Hillary called them "bimbos" when bill took notice. Hillary expose confidential information in an attempt to hide intentionally embarrassing and/or incriminating evidence.

When I saw all the big money going to Hillary it was very obvious to me the best choice was Trump. When the wealthy back a candidate I know it is not for the benefit of the middle class or poor.
http://www.fec.gov/disclosurep /pnational.do
Tre H

“=”

Since: Oct 07

18,692

Appleton WI

#21 52 min ago
"Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became president"

Ya think?

No sh!t, fer realz?

You don't say...

Oh MYYYYY, isn't THAT surprising?

Elvira52

Fort Myers, FL

#22 34 min ago
We can count our blessings every day that Trump is our President. All we have to do is look back at history and at what shape the last decade has left this country and the world in. Once the Democrats realize that their party has evolved into something other than their 'father's' Democratic party, they will get on the train.

