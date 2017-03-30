Anti-transgender bus sparks protests ...

Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visits US cities

14 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Anti-transgender activists are being met with protests as they drive through cities in the northeastern United States in a big, orange bus emblazoned with the words "boys are boys" and "girls are girls." The "Free Speech Bus" parked in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Thursday morning, drawing more than two dozen protesters holding signs and chanting, among other things, "No hate.

