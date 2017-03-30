Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visits US cities
Anti-transgender activists are being met with protests as they drive through cities in the northeastern United States in a big, orange bus emblazoned with the words "boys are boys" and "girls are girls." The "Free Speech Bus" parked in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Thursday morning, drawing more than two dozen protesters holding signs and chanting, among other things, "No hate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Reject71
|46,525
|Lawyer disbarred after anti-gay rants
|13 min
|Gremlin
|7
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|144
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|New York Officers Accused of Arresting Queer Me...
|1 hr
|Tommy
|19
|Tennessee lawmakers halt bill taking aim at gay...
|1 hr
|Tommy
|7
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|57
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Strel
|25,312
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC