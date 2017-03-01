Anti-Trans Bus Tour Is Not Very Welcome In Spanish Cities; Gay Rights ...

The Guardian had asked readers for nominations of LGBT rights activists who are making a difference; they've now published their LGBT change heroes for 2017 . The list includes activists and political leaders from South Africa, Syria, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada, the UK and USA, The group Parity organized an effort to have LGBT-affirming clergy offer Ash Wednesday ashes that had purple glitter mixed into them .

