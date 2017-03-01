Anti-Trans Bus Tour Is Not Very Welcome In Spanish Cities; Gay Rights ...
The Guardian had asked readers for nominations of LGBT rights activists who are making a difference; they've now published their LGBT change heroes for 2017 . The list includes activists and political leaders from South Africa, Syria, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada, the UK and USA, The group Parity organized an effort to have LGBT-affirming clergy offer Ash Wednesday ashes that had purple glitter mixed into them .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion Dispatched.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|31 min
|Travis Tom
|6
|An 'entirely confusing story' from Donald Trump...
|32 min
|Travis Tom
|5
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|54 min
|Inquisitor
|1,181
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,148
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|3 hr
|Travis Tom
|6
|Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema...
|3 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|cpeter1313
|45,344
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC