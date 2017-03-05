An 'entirely confusing story' from Donald Trump on gay rights
Supporters hold up a gay pride flag for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in October 2016 while campaigning in Grand Junction, Colo. WASHINGTON-Before same-sex marriage was legal anywhere in America, a gay activist in Florida twice brought a date to the Mar-a-Lago club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,365
|Your Child Just Told You He's Gay. Now What?
|30 min
|Gays Run the World
|8
|Sexual revolution: When We Rise explores the hi...
|1 hr
|Aaron Warso
|4
|Novato cops sue lieutenant and city alleging ge... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Aaron Warso
|7
|The most a controversiala gay moments in TV his...
|1 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|7
|Naked Men Were the Lifetime Passion of Late Gay...
|1 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|1
|Russia urged to ban 'Beauty and the Beast' rema...
|2 hr
|Marcavage s Trick
|5
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,151
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC