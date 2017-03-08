Americans oppose bathroom laws limiti...

Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transgender rights: poll

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo The majority of respondents to a new U.S. poll opposed laws barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities and indicated growing acceptance for gay rights, a nonpartisan research group said on Friday.

Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
"'This is a case where it really is Republicans kind of pulling away and being more of an outlier to the rest of the country,' said Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Washington-based group."

This is yet another in a series of cases of base Republicans being dreary, stupid, bigoted outliers, he meant.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 10 hrs ago
Fundie Fatwass Decree wrote:
"'This is a case where it really is Republicans kind of pulling away and being more of an outlier to the rest of the country,' said Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Washington-based group."

This is yet another in a series of cases of base Republicans being dreary, stupid, bigoted outliers, he meant.
You alt-leftists would be better off getting these freaks mental help.

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#4 10 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
You alt-leftists would be better off getting these freaks mental help.
Mikey.

Yes. You are right. Persons who self identify themselves as persons of the opposite sex should be in Government insane asylums, not in restrooms of the opposite sex.

Ronald

Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#5 9 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
You alt-leftists would be better off getting these freaks mental help.
The psychosexually sick right wing is the cohort trying to undermine health insurance and policies requiring health insurance to cover psychological care, you idiot.

Meanwhile, on this as on so many other issues, you're with the backwards, ignorant outliers.

Frankie Rizzo

Los Gatos, CA

#6 9 hrs ago
If you can change your gender, you can change your race. Yet the left is outraged at Rachel Dolezal, who they have convicted of "race appropriation" because she is a biological white woman who identifies as black. She lost her job at the university over this, and her position at the NAACP.

Also, if you can change your gender simply by identifying as the opposite sex, you can change your age simply by identifying as a different age. For example a 25 year old man could identify as a 65 year old man and collect social security and medicare.

So let's think this over eh, lefties?

Ronald

Pomona, CA

#7 8 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
If you can change your gender, you can change your race. Yet the left is outraged at Rachel Dolezal, who they have convicted of "race appropriation" because she is a biological white woman who identifies as black. She lost her job at the university over this, and her position at the NAACP.

Also, if you can change your gender simply by identifying as the opposite sex, you can change your age simply by identifying as a different age. For example a 25 year old man could identify as a 65 year old man and collect social security and medicare.

So let's think this over eh, lefties?
Yes. And we dog lovers are eagerly awaiting the day when the Government will grant us the RIGHT to LEGALLY marry the honeys of our own choosing. WOOF!

Ronald

The Troll Stopper

Roanoke, VA

#8 8 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
Yes. And we dog lovers are eagerly awaiting the day when the Government will grant us the RIGHT to LEGALLY marry the honeys of our own choosing. WOOF!

Ronald
Hey stupid person, please let us know the moment dogs are able to legally consent to marriage.

Lacie

Philadelphia, PA

#9 7 hrs ago
The Troll Stopper wrote:
<quoted text>Hey stupid person, please let us know the moment dogs are able to legally consent to marriage.
Hey stupid person, let us know when you Queers can legally molest young bois.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#10 7 hrs ago
Fundie Fatwass Decree wrote:
The psychosexually sick right wing is the cohort trying to undermine health insurance and policies requiring health insurance to cover psychological care, you idiot.

Meanwhile, on this as on so many other issues, you're with the backwards, ignorant outliers.
Snowflake, your unhinged, re-read the above post, if you really cared you would get mental help for the freaks, if your unit got stuck in a goat would you be demanding extra special rights?

You alt-leftists sure are obsessed with deviance.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#11 7 hrs ago
Lacie wrote:
Hey stupid person, let us know when you Queers can legally molest young bois.
Depends on how libtarded the local authorities are, Nancy Pelosi would think it should be legal, she is a big NAMBLA supporter.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#12 7 hrs ago
The Troll Stopper wrote:
Hey stupid person, please let us know the moment dogs are able to legally consent to marriage.
Depends, many alt-leftists believe that behavior should be legal.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#13 7 hrs ago
Ronald wrote:
Yes. And we dog lovers are eagerly awaiting the day when the Government will grant us the RIGHT to LEGALLY marry the honeys of our own choosing. WOOF!

Ronald
Had the alt-leftovers not lost all political power it would have been soon.

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#14 7 hrs ago
Frankie Rizzo wrote:
If you can change your gender, you can change your race. Yet the left is outraged at Rachel Dolezal, who they have convicted of "race appropriation" because she is a biological white woman who identifies as black. She lost her job at the university over this, and her position at the NAACP.

Also, if you can change your gender simply by identifying as the opposite sex, you can change your age simply by identifying as a different age. For example a 25 year old man could identify as a 65 year old man and collect social security and medicare.

So let's think this over eh, lefties?
Those alt-leftists are funny, I'm going to identify as Japanese tomorrow, wonder if anyone will notice.

