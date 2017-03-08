There are on the The Raw Story story from 22 hrs ago, titled Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transgender rights: poll. In it, The Raw Story reports that:

A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo The majority of respondents to a new U.S. poll opposed laws barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities and indicated growing acceptance for gay rights, a nonpartisan research group said on Friday.

