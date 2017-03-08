Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transgender rights: poll
There are 13 comments on the The Raw Story story from 22 hrs ago, titled Americans oppose bathroom laws limiting transgender rights: poll. In it, The Raw Story reports that:
A sign protesting a recent North Carolina law restricting transgender bathroom access is seen in the bathroom stalls at the 21C Museum Hotel in Durham, North Carolina May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo The majority of respondents to a new U.S. poll opposed laws barring transgender people from using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities and indicated growing acceptance for gay rights, a nonpartisan research group said on Friday.
#1 19 hrs ago
"'This is a case where it really is Republicans kind of pulling away and being more of an outlier to the rest of the country,' said Robert P. Jones, chief executive of the Washington-based group."
This is yet another in a series of cases of base Republicans being dreary, stupid, bigoted outliers, he meant.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 10 hrs ago
You alt-leftists would be better off getting these freaks mental help.
#4 10 hrs ago
Mikey.
Yes. You are right. Persons who self identify themselves as persons of the opposite sex should be in Government insane asylums, not in restrooms of the opposite sex.
Ronald
#5 9 hrs ago
The psychosexually sick right wing is the cohort trying to undermine health insurance and policies requiring health insurance to cover psychological care, you idiot.
Meanwhile, on this as on so many other issues, you're with the backwards, ignorant outliers.
#6 9 hrs ago
If you can change your gender, you can change your race. Yet the left is outraged at Rachel Dolezal, who they have convicted of "race appropriation" because she is a biological white woman who identifies as black. She lost her job at the university over this, and her position at the NAACP.
Also, if you can change your gender simply by identifying as the opposite sex, you can change your age simply by identifying as a different age. For example a 25 year old man could identify as a 65 year old man and collect social security and medicare.
So let's think this over eh, lefties?
#7 8 hrs ago
Yes. And we dog lovers are eagerly awaiting the day when the Government will grant us the RIGHT to LEGALLY marry the honeys of our own choosing. WOOF!
Ronald
#8 8 hrs ago
Hey stupid person, please let us know the moment dogs are able to legally consent to marriage.
#9 7 hrs ago
Hey stupid person, let us know when you Queers can legally molest young bois.
Saint Paul, MN
#10 7 hrs ago
Snowflake, your unhinged, re-read the above post, if you really cared you would get mental help for the freaks, if your unit got stuck in a goat would you be demanding extra special rights?
You alt-leftists sure are obsessed with deviance.
Saint Paul, MN
#11 7 hrs ago
Depends on how libtarded the local authorities are, Nancy Pelosi would think it should be legal, she is a big NAMBLA supporter.
Saint Paul, MN
#12 7 hrs ago
Depends, many alt-leftists believe that behavior should be legal.
Saint Paul, MN
#13 7 hrs ago
Had the alt-leftovers not lost all political power it would have been soon.
Saint Paul, MN
#14 7 hrs ago
Those alt-leftists are funny, I'm going to identify as Japanese tomorrow, wonder if anyone will notice.
