Amber Heard has urged all gay male actors to come out of the closet
"If all of the gay men I knew personally came out tomorrow, then this would be a nonissue in a month." Hollywood actress Amber Heard has delivered a speech regarding her experiences coming out of the closet, and has implored gay male actors to do the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Reading a book can't turn you gay,' say author...
|11 min
|Truth
|35
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|12 min
|Fargo
|25,251
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|37 min
|Truth
|5,405
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|39 min
|Truth
|46,301
|Perry doubted his win was legitimate. Now Texas...
|2 hr
|Sargento
|4
|Catholic parents fight gay couple's adoption
|2 hr
|Sargento
|2
|Anxiety in America up since Donald Trump became...
|9 hr
|jonjedi
|76
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC