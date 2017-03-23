Amber Heard has urged all gay male ac...

Amber Heard has urged all gay male actors to come out of the closet

22 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

"If all of the gay men I knew personally came out tomorrow, then this would be a nonissue in a month." Hollywood actress Amber Heard has delivered a speech regarding her experiences coming out of the closet, and has implored gay male actors to do the same.

