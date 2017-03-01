All the photos from the Sydney Gay an...

All the photos from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2017

Sydney has turned out once again in support of the LGBTQI community for the 39th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, despite a torrent of rain that threatened to put a dampener on festivities. Hundreds of rainbow flags were on display across the city in wide-ranging support for the cause, while many landmark buildings were lit up in the familiar rainbow hues on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

