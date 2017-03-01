Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.
There are 2 comments on the KSEE-TV Fresno story from 15 hrs ago, titled Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.. In it, KSEE-TV Fresno reports that:
But Disney's new, live-action musical version of "Beauty and the Beast" won't be the guest of a drive-in theater in Alabama because of a new, gay twist. "It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing 'Beauty and the Beast,'" read a message on the Facebook page of the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in the northeast portion of the state.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Disney should, with great sorrow, tell the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Alabama that it won't be showing any Disney movies for the next decade.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
They talk about a twist; then forget to mention it in the article
.
In real life Luke Evans; the actor who plays Gaston the hetero villain; is openly gay
.
and
.
In real life Josh Gad the actor who plays Le Fou the gay sidekick; is straight and married to actress Ida Darvish and has two kids with her Â– and has said heÂ’s proud to be playing DisneyÂ’s first gay character
.
and then; of course; a movie about a PRINCESS who has the hots for a BEAST is conveniently ignored by the snarling evangelical fundamentalist bigots in their blind rush to pitch hissy-fits for self-righteousness
.
Perhaps the creepy fundies who wrote the 1952 fake bible deleted bestiality to make room for sanctified homophobia?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The biological basis of being gay
|32 min
|Swinging Richard
|5
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|53 min
|guest
|1,153
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,126
|New Vermont Gay Bar Under Fire Over Name Some S...
|1 hr
|Milo Y For Prez 2024
|7
|Gay oovoo (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Gay boy
|52
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|45,279
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|rok
|685
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC