There are 2 comments on the KSEE-TV Fresno story from 15 hrs ago, titled Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' over gay 'moment' The tale might be as old as time.. In it, KSEE-TV Fresno reports that:

But Disney's new, live-action musical version of "Beauty and the Beast" won't be the guest of a drive-in theater in Alabama because of a new, gay twist. "It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing 'Beauty and the Beast,'" read a message on the Facebook page of the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in the northeast portion of the state.

Palin s Turkey Thresher

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Disney should, with great sorrow, tell the Henagar Drive-In Theatre in Alabama that it won't be showing any Disney movies for the next decade.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 5 hrs ago
They talk about a twist; then forget to mention it in the article
.
In real life Luke Evans; the actor who plays Gaston the hetero villain; is openly gay
.
and
.
In real life Josh Gad the actor who plays Le Fou the gay sidekick; is straight and married to actress Ida Darvish and has two kids with her Â– and has said heÂ’s proud to be playing DisneyÂ’s first gay character
.
and then; of course; a movie about a PRINCESS who has the hots for a BEAST is conveniently ignored by the snarling evangelical fundamentalist bigots in their blind rush to pitch hissy-fits for self-righteousness
.
Perhaps the creepy fundies who wrote the 1952 fake bible deleted bestiality to make room for sanctified homophobia?

