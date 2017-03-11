There are on the Daily Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, resistance. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

The American Civil Liberties Union staged a nationwide training event Saturday to make sure people are aware of their rights as protesters and urge organized, public resistance by those opposed to policies of President Donald Trump. Organizers said the event at a sports arena on the University of Miami campus was livestreamed to locations in all 50 states.

