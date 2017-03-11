ACLU launches nationwide training on ...

ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, resistance

There are 1 comment on the Daily Journal story from 17 hrs ago, titled ACLU launches nationwide training on protest, resistance. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

The American Civil Liberties Union staged a nationwide training event Saturday to make sure people are aware of their rights as protesters and urge organized, public resistance by those opposed to policies of President Donald Trump. Organizers said the event at a sports arena on the University of Miami campus was livestreamed to locations in all 50 states.

Rev Don Wildmoan

Philadelphia, PA

#1 12 hrs ago
Does the training include coping with tear gas, protecting against rubber bullets, how to handle charges by horse mounted cops, dealing with agent provocateurs, evaluating taunting threats of rape from jail personnel for seriousness, or fending off corporate security forces' attack dogs?

If not I'd say the training is just mildly incomplete, but on the bright side it is unlikely you will be run over by a steamroller, as in Israel's territories.
Chicago, IL

