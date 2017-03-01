A proud day for the whole county

A proud day for the whole county

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Winchester to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual community in Hampshire. The county council and University of Winchester joined forces to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the third annual Hampshire Pride event on Saturday.

