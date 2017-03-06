A bone for the left: How about halting visas to nations that kill gays?
There are 1 comment on the American Thinker story from 9 hrs ago, titled A bone for the left: How about halting visas to nations that kill gays?. In it, American Thinker reports that:
A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon suggested Trump should put the travel ban on countries that kill members of the LGBT community instead of putting the temporary ban on people from the seven countries the Obama Administration said were the source of most terrorists. That way, it certainly couldn't be seen as being against a religion but purely against discrimination.
Read more at American Thinker.
#2 2 hrs ago
They forgot to ban Uganda and cut off foreign aid to offending countries
The HRC will have to review the list before we release it to Trump
