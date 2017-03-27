2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit base...

2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay stereotyping; concurrence argues for broader decision

There are 3 comments on the ABA Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled 2nd Circuit allows sex bias suit based on gay stereotyping; concurrence argues for broader decision.

A federal appeals court is allowing a sex discrimination lawsuit by a gay man who claimed he was ridiculed and harassed because he failed to conform to gender stereotypes. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at New York on Monday reinstated the Title VII suit filed by Matthew Christiansen, report Law.com , the Associated Press and Slate .

Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#1 10 hrs ago
Gorsuch seems like a gay male stereotype of a particular kind. Has he joined the sex bias suit, as opposed to the opinion?

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 10 hrs ago
Based on the inflated allegations, it is likely many of them are false. Therefore, the claimant should be prosecuted for perjury. If he is effeminate and submissive, calling attention to that fact in order to affect his work ethic is no different than scolding someone for being lazy.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 5 hrs ago
Effeminate guys have 5 times more powerful brain than straight guys
.
With 5 times better control effeminate guys have smooth moves; not herky-jerky like straighties

Chicago, IL

