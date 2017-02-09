YouTube Pulls Controversial Music Vid...

YouTube Pulls Controversial Music Video With Graphic Gay Sex After It Racked Up 700,000 Views

YouTube Pulls Controversial Music Video With Graphic Gay Sex After It Racked Up 700,000 Views

Out Australian singer Brendan Maclean explained that his NSFW music video "House of Air" -- a controversial clip that stars adult film actors and features hardcore gay sex, urination, bondage and defecation -- was born out of a desire to celebrate gay history while smashing "boring" stereotypes. Even President Donald Trump factored into his creative yearnings with Maclean, 29, describing it as "art" in various interviews.

Xstain Mullah Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
I'll bet you it features representations of various activities but with nothing hardcore in terms of genitalia. So what we'd have here would be a publicity hungry singer stoking youtube repression and misleading headlines of outrage, which will have long term, negative consequences, so he can wh o re a name for himself.
Chicago, IL

