YouTube Pulls Controversial Music Video With Graphic Gay Sex After It Racked Up 700,000 Views
There are 1 comment on the Billboard story from 18 hrs ago, titled YouTube Pulls Controversial Music Video With Graphic Gay Sex After It Racked Up 700,000 Views. In it, Billboard reports that:
Out Australian singer Brendan Maclean explained that his NSFW music video "House of Air" -- a controversial clip that stars adult film actors and features hardcore gay sex, urination, bondage and defecation -- was born out of a desire to celebrate gay history while smashing "boring" stereotypes. Even President Donald Trump factored into his creative yearnings with Maclean, 29, describing it as "art" in various interviews.
#1 16 hrs ago
I'll bet you it features representations of various activities but with nothing hardcore in terms of genitalia. So what we'd have here would be a publicity hungry singer stoking youtube repression and misleading headlines of outrage, which will have long term, negative consequences, so he can wh o re a name for himself.
