'You live in Trump country now': Gay couple attacked by drunk tourist, police say

Calling them gay slurs and taunting, "You live in Trump country now," a drunken scooter rider attacked two Key West men who were on bicycles riding home on Duval Street early Thursday, police said. Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, said it was a drunken tourist who followed them as they rode south on Duval Street "calling us f-----s and a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report.

