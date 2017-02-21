'You live in Trump country now': Gay couple attacked by drunk tourist, police say
Calling them gay slurs and taunting, "You live in Trump country now," a drunken scooter rider attacked two Key West men who were on bicycles riding home on Duval Street early Thursday, police said. Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, said it was a drunken tourist who followed them as they rode south on Duval Street "calling us f-----s and a slew of other anti-gay remarks," according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|37 min
|River Tam
|45,106
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|1,078
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|1 hr
|Big Boob Babe
|7
|first gay experiences (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Robin
|94
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,069
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|3 hr
|Shiralee
|7
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|4 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Carter county res...
|24,770
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC