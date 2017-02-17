Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray the Gay Away?
There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray the Gay Away?. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:
Queer Facebook users have been targeted by a sponsored video urging them to give up homosexuality and convert to Christianity. They're not happy.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Who just now realized that facebook is tantamount to evil? People who still don't realize google is?
|
#2 6 hrs ago
The homophobic moron in the pic is BISEXUAL and has not a notion in the ocean what a GAY person is. 100% genuine borngay people are NEVER attracted to the opposite sex
.
Never ever ever
.
ever
.
Never
.
With the guy in the pic; Trump & klan have another clueless airhead to populate the alt-right swamp
Gays ARE Christians
.
Check out our most famous church. This is the church TRUMP attended as a civilian
http://www.marblechurch.org/connect/ministrie...
.
GAYS have our own churches in 42 nations around the world
.
Furthermore; GAY churches are protected by the same Constitutional First Amendment that perpetuates equality for all religions; including ours and yours
|
