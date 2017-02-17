Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling U...

Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray the Gay Away?

There are 2 comments on the Unicorn Booty story from 13 hrs ago, titled Why Is Facebook Running Ads Telling Us to Pray the Gay Away?. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

Queer Facebook users have been targeted by a sponsored video urging them to give up homosexuality and convert to Christianity. They're not happy.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pope Ben Out To Pasture

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
Who just now realized that facebook is tantamount to evil? People who still don't realize google is?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fundie Watch

Alpharetta, GA

#2 6 hrs ago
The homophobic moron in the pic is BISEXUAL and has not a notion in the ocean what a GAY person is. 100% genuine borngay people are NEVER attracted to the opposite sex
.
Never ever ever
.
ever
.
Never
.
With the guy in the pic; Trump & klan have another clueless airhead to populate the alt-right swamp

Gays ARE Christians
.
Check out our most famous church. This is the church TRUMP attended as a civilian
http://www.marblechurch.org/connect/ministrie...
.
GAYS have our own churches in 42 nations around the world
.
Furthermore; GAY churches are protected by the same Constitutional First Amendment that perpetuates equality for all religions; including ours and yours
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 6 min payme 5,268
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,001
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr River Tam 44,890
News LGBT employees ask Education Secretary to keep ... 4 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 hr River Tam 24,690
News Finnish lawmakers reject call to revoke same-se... 6 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 2
News Tanzania stops 40 health centres from offering ... 6 hr Pope Ben Out To P... 2
News Washington court rules against florist in gay w... 7 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC