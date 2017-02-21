White House signals reversal in transgender-bathroom policy
The Trump administration plans to roll back protections for transgender students, reversing federal guidance that required the nation's public schools to allow children to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities. In a letter to the nation's schools, administration officials plan to say they are withdrawing guidance issued by the Obama administration that found that denying transgender students the right to use the bathroom of their choice violates federal prohibitions against sex discrimination, according to a draft of the letter obtained by The Washington Post .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After legalization, states still debate gay mar...
|29 min
|Tre H
|5
|Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In...
|41 min
|Wondering
|15
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|2 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,045
|Young LGBTQ Nevadans Ask Lawmakers For Change I...
|5 hr
|Shoney
|1
|After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S...
|5 hr
|Shoney
|5
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|barry
|5,278
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|44,961
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|X-ray72
|24,747
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC