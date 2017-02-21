White House signals reversal in transgender-bathroom policy

The Trump administration plans to roll back protections for transgender students, reversing federal guidance that required the nation's public schools to allow children to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities. In a letter to the nation's schools, administration officials plan to say they are withdrawing guidance issued by the Obama administration that found that denying transgender students the right to use the bathroom of their choice violates federal prohibitions against sex discrimination, according to a draft of the letter obtained by The Washington Post .

