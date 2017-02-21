White House signals reversal in trans...

White House signals reversal in transgender-bathroom policy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The Trump administration plans to roll back protections for transgender students, reversing federal guidance that required the nation's public schools to allow children to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities. In a letter to the nation's schools, administration officials plan to say they are withdrawing guidance issued by the Obama administration that found that denying transgender students the right to use the bathroom of their choice violates federal prohibitions against sex discrimination, according to a draft of the letter obtained by The Washington Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After legalization, states still debate gay mar... 29 min Tre H 5
News Scott Lively Calls On Trump To Ban Gays From In... 41 min Wondering 15
News Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam... 2 hr Gremlin 6
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 1,045
News Young LGBTQ Nevadans Ask Lawmakers For Change I... 5 hr Shoney 1
News After refusing to watch LGBT diversity video, S... 5 hr Shoney 5
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 hr barry 5,278
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Respect71 44,961
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 hr X-ray72 24,747
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC