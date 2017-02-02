What and when is Mardi Gras? What's o...

What and when is Mardi Gras? What's on during the 2017 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Mardi Gras is a French term, translated to Fat Tuesday, that is also known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day in Christian countries. Historically it began as a reaction to Lent, where the carnival season began on Epiphany and ended the day before Ash Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Virginia House approves religious liberty bill 13 min L Craig s Hush Pu... 1
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 21 min Curteese 322
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 2 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 30
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 835
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 hr June VanDerMark 12,844
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Horacio 24,442
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 hr lides 44,606
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC