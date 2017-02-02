What and when is Mardi Gras? What's on during the 2017 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras?
Mardi Gras is a French term, translated to Fat Tuesday, that is also known as Shrove Tuesday or Pancake Day in Christian countries. Historically it began as a reaction to Lent, where the carnival season began on Epiphany and ended the day before Ash Wednesday.
