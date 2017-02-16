Washington court rules against floris...

Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case

There are 3 comments on the Amarillo.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case. In it, Amarillo.com reports that:

The Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke the state's antidiscrimination law, even though she claimed doing so would violate her religious beliefs. A lower court had fined Barronelle Stutzman, a florist in Richland, Washington, for denying service to a gay couple in 2013, and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine.

Fundie Watch

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Freedom of speech for talking flowers?
Granny's been hitting the sauce
Eagle 12

Troy, IL

#2 8 hrs ago
I understand her personal conviction but she needs to understand she's not actually doing the marriage ceremonial rites.

She's not marrying the couple.

And she needs to ask herself would she refuse to do a gay funeral?

She could contract out to someone who wouldn't mind doing the delivery and set up.

There are ways for her to deal with it and still provide the service.

Or maybe her solution is to just don't do any weddings. Neither heterosexual or homosexual.

And the penalty for her would be the loss of cash flow for all weddings.

Xstain Mullah Franchisee

Philadelphia, PA

#4 4 hrs ago
I'll keep holding out for that pagan or muslim or buddhist or episcopalian business owner who refuses some fundie customer on the basis of sincerely held religious beliefs.
Chicago, IL

