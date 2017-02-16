There are on the Amarillo.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Washington court rules against florist in gay wedding case. In it, Amarillo.com reports that:

The Washington Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday that a florist who refused to provide services for a same-sex wedding broke the state's antidiscrimination law, even though she claimed doing so would violate her religious beliefs. A lower court had fined Barronelle Stutzman, a florist in Richland, Washington, for denying service to a gay couple in 2013, and ordered her to pay a $1,000 fine.

