Warner Bros. Reboots Snagglepuss As A Gay Playwright Being Hunted By The U.S. Government

Heavens to Murgatroyd! Warner Bros., which owns the entire Hanna-Barbera libary, is rebooting the late-1950s character Snagglepuss as "a gay Southern Gothic playwright." The eight-page story will debut this March in the Suicide Squad/Banana Splits Annual #1, before turning into a regular DC series this fall.

