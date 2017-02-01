Virginia House approves religious liberty bill
There are 11 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 23 hrs ago, titled Virginia House approves religious liberty bill. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
|
#1 23 hrs ago
Why do certain types of religiously superstitious people want to discriminate against total strangers?
.
Are they wackadoodle or something?
|
#4 5 hrs ago
OMG! Virginia the birthplace of our democracy. What the heck! I say this loud and clear.
CHRISTIANS DO NOT DISCRIMINATE!
or
TRUE CHRISTIANS DO NOT DISCRIMINATE!
|
#5 5 hrs ago
Apparently its the fake christians that discriminate
.
lie like Trump
.
hate like Bannon
.
cheat like congress
.
Demonstrably the ways of the alt-right Lord
|
#6 4 hrs ago
I don't know what bible they read, but the bible I've read teaches to love and respect all people. Everyone knows the translation of "religious liberty" is anti gay discrimination.
|
#7 4 hrs ago
If it were a religious liberty bill then it would permit muslim owned businesses to bar women without head coverings on the basis of religious beliefs. And so on regarding other religions' various, usually weird strictures.
This is a christianist, anti lgbt bill, to state the obvious.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
They have made literal the figure of speech about "taking a page from the Bible."
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Queers are strange creatures
|
#10 3 hrs ago
They will edit, twist and distort bible verses to fit their anti gay agenda. And they think God smiles on it.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
The President of the United States can ban anything that is in what he considers is in the best interest of the United States. I stand with him.--------
|
#12 2 hrs ago
Absolutely
|
#13 2 hrs ago
Then they've never actually read the unedited King James Bible all the way through to the last page
.
On the very last page; GOD puts a curse on anti-gay Bible twisters:
**********
Revelation 22:18> For I testify unto every man that heareth the words of the prophecy of this book, If any man shall add unto these things, God shall add unto him the plagues that are written in this book:
.
Revelation 22:19> And if any man shall take away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part out of the book of life, and out of the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.
**********
The anti-gay guy that changed the Bible in 1952 is already paying the price:
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-yIoQctnzeXg/Ti3j1mT...
|
|
