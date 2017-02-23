Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, ...

There are 1 comment on the CKNW News Talk 980 story from 11 hrs ago, titled Vancouver mayor pushes for anti-gay, anti-Islam pastor to scrap speaking engagement. In it, CKNW News Talk 980 reports that:

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during an election prayer rally outside the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Mayor Gregor Robertson says he's spoken with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Foundation in a bid to scrap an appearance by a controversial evangelical pastor at a Christian festival in March. Reverend Franklin Graham, a prominent American religious leader who also addressed crowds at President Donald Trump's inauguration, is known for his offensive remarks about Muslims and LGBTQ people.

Gay Opportunity Knocks

Alpharetta, GA

#1 38 min ago
Billy Graham's son is charged with keeping the ministry financially afloat
.
Jesus saves
.
but preaching about gay sex organs is what fills the collection plates to overflowing
.
Perhaps we should license our intersexual property
Chicago, IL

