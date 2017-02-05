Valentine's Day 2017: Gay(ish) gifts for your special someone
There's a growing sect of society raining on everybody's Valentine's Day parade by crying foul on consumerism. It's a Hallmark holiday, they shout.
#1 1 hr ago
Gerbils would make great gay valentines gifts!
#2 53 min ago
They score higher in IQ tests than you.
