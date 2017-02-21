Utah moves to toss school ban on 'adv...

Utah moves to toss school ban on 'advocacy of homosexuality'

9 hrs ago

Utah lawmakers took the first step Tuesday to get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups. The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously in favor of a Republican bill cutting the phrase from sex education law.

