Utah moves to toss school ban on 'advocacy of homosexuality'
Utah lawmakers took the first step Tuesday to get rid of a state law that bans the "advocacy of homosexuality" in schools, a move driven by a court challenge from gay rights groups. The Senate Education Committee voted unanimously in favor of a Republican bill cutting the phrase from sex education law.
