UK posthumously pardons thousands of gay men convicted of sex offenses
The pardon is part of the policing and crime bill [official summary], which acknowledges thousands of individuals were convicted of offenses because they were engaged in consensual same-sex relationships. As well as posthumously pardoning gay and bisexual men, this law will also provide pardons for the living in cases where convictions have been deleted through the disregard process.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|"Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why r...
|3 min
|Dorant
|9
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|10 min
|River Tam
|24,423
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|29 min
|crucifiedguy
|5,187
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Dorant
|363
|Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in boy...
|3 hr
|Dorant
|13
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,396
|a Lesbianisma listed as a medical problem in wo...
|4 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|17
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 hr
|TomInElPaso
|44,593
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|9 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,815
