UK posthumously pardons thousands of ...

UK posthumously pardons thousands of gay men convicted of sex offenses

13 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

The pardon is part of the policing and crime bill [official summary], which acknowledges thousands of individuals were convicted of offenses because they were engaged in consensual same-sex relationships. As well as posthumously pardoning gay and bisexual men, this law will also provide pardons for the living in cases where convictions have been deleted through the disregard process.

