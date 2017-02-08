Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary
In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell, Jr., left, president of Liberty University, guides Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to his seat during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and conscience protections have put two constituencies on edge: LGBT advocates already wary of President Donald Trump and religious conservatives determined to hold him to his campaign promises.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|6 min
|Gordon
|9
|Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga...
|8 min
|Gordon
|3
|Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights
|11 min
|Gordon
|17
|Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch...
|50 min
|Rick Santpornum
|7
|Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste...
|56 min
|Rick Santpornum
|21
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|1 hr
|Eleanor
|4
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Lol
|5,330
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|24,507
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Terra Firma
|44,654
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|12 hr
|Bills straight co...
|69,508
|
