Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religi...

Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conservatives wary

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016 file photo, Jerry Falwell, Jr., left, president of Liberty University, guides Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to his seat during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. Mixed signals from the White House on gay rights and conscience protections have put two constituencies on edge: LGBT advocates already wary of President Donald Trump and religious conservatives determined to hold him to his campaign promises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 6 min Gordon 9
News Beliefs about better treatment for HIV leads ga... 8 min Gordon 3
News Ivanka Trump Promotes Gay and Transgender Rights 11 min Gordon 17
News Former Gay Employee Of SCOTUS Pick Neil Gorsuch... 50 min Rick Santpornum 7
News Gay pastor returns to Kenosha church that ouste... 56 min Rick Santpornum 21
News Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser... 1 hr Eleanor 4
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Lol 5,330
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 24,507
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 hr Terra Firma 44,654
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 12 hr Bills straight co... 69,508
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC