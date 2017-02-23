Transgender: What does it mean? After Trump rolls back protections, an explainer
Transgender: What does it mean? After Trump rolls back protections, an explainer People are much more familiar with the concept of sexual orientation but much less familiar with transgender identity. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://usat.ly/2lzzj5x The Trump administration has issued new guidance outlining which restrooms transgender students can use, effectively lifting previous guidelines put in place by the Obama administration.
#1 11 hrs ago
The explanations are too complicated for republicans and fundies to understand
So lets start over from scratch
Imagine you woke up one day and your mother was living inside your father's body
Would you make your mother go to the men's room to take a whiz?
Or would your mother beat you up and keep your allowance?
#2 10 hrs ago
So now we have a pvssy groping President forbidding transpeople to pee and poo
Whew! What a relief!
If this doesn't prove America is Great Again
Nothing will
