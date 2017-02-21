Trans woman in Halifax questions if p...

Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice involved in her not finding work

There are 1 comment on the Nova News Now story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice involved in her not finding work. In it, Nova News Now reports that:

When Rose Boudreau's dad warned her she might need to dress as a man to get a job in Halifax, she brushed it aside. But after sending out more than 100 resumes since December, and about 10 in-person interviews with no job offers, Boudreau said she's starting to ask "is it me, or a bigger issue?" Boudreau, 22, grew up in Yarmouth and came out as a gay male in her teens, but it wasn't until this past August she said she finally recognized she was transgender.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Elizabeth1912

Stafford, VA

#1 1 hr ago
It is NOT her, it is the community as a whole.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 26 min TomInElPaso 45,103
News Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam... 1 hr Shiralee 7
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 1,076
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr Carter county res... 24,770
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 hr June VanDerMark 13,067
News Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ... 5 hr kyman 4
News Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely... 5 hr Rainbow Kid 1
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC