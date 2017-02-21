Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice involved in her not finding work
There are 1 comment on the Nova News Now story from 18 hrs ago, titled Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice involved in her not finding work. In it, Nova News Now reports that:
When Rose Boudreau's dad warned her she might need to dress as a man to get a job in Halifax, she brushed it aside. But after sending out more than 100 resumes since December, and about 10 in-person interviews with no job offers, Boudreau said she's starting to ask "is it me, or a bigger issue?" Boudreau, 22, grew up in Yarmouth and came out as a gay male in her teens, but it wasn't until this past August she said she finally recognized she was transgender.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Nova News Now.
|
#1 1 hr ago
It is NOT her, it is the community as a whole.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|TomInElPaso
|45,103
|Franklin Graham Condemns Gay-Inclusive Kiss Cam...
|1 hr
|Shiralee
|7
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,076
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Carter county res...
|24,770
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|13,067
|Legislators, gay rights groups press again for ...
|5 hr
|kyman
|4
|Scientists reveal lesbians are MUCH more likely...
|5 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC