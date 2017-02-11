Toronto Police Accede To Black Lives ...

There are 2 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 11 hrs ago, titled Toronto Police Accede To Black Lives Matter Gay Parade Demands. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has acceded to demands from the local chapter of Black Lives Matter and agreed that the force will not participate in this year's gay pride parade. "We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided," he said in a statement.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 10 hrs ago
Its the police UNIFORMS that trigger negative reactions in BLM trauma victims
.
Keep the police and ditch the uniforms
.
Police look better in Pride Parades dressed for the occasion
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Z5xiVuBnloE/hqdefault....
.
(Well some of them anyway; tee hee ;o)
Pope Benedictum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
But are a disproportionate number of unarmed suspects who are black getting shot in Toronto or in Canada? Or even abused? Absent that I'm not sure what the problem is if police are simply patrolling poor, which will usually mean black, areas more than lower crime areas. They don't have stop and frisk nonsense, after all.
Chicago, IL

