'Too Gay'? No Way in 'Mean Girls' Mus...

'Too Gay'? No Way in 'Mean Girls' Musical Parody

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Advocate

There are issues tied to the current political climate - but they were also portrayed with remarkable acumen in Mean Girls, released in 2004. Directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey, the film was inspired in part by Rosalind Wiseman's book Queen Bees and Wannabes, an anthropoligcal study of high school cliques and their impact on teenage girls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC church members facing charges in beating of ... (Dec '14) 13 min TerriB1 15
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 20 min Respect71 44,858
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 25 min guest 976
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 24,646
News Mother rejects her gay son on TV 1 hr 5PiC3R 26
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 5,267
News Emails show Clinton's response to LGBT backlash 3 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 7
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 3 hr June VanDerMark 13,009
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC