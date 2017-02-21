This singer let Chick-fil-A use her music so she could donate to a group they oppose

Fans of Starship frontwoman Grace Slick were likely surprised to hear her 1987 single "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" scoring an ad for the fried chicken restaurant chain Chick-fil-A. But, in a 30-second spot during the Grammy Awards telecast, her song played as cows wearing virtual reality headsets encouraged viewers to "Eat Mor Chiken," its long-running slogan.

