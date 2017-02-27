The strange life, and sudden death, of a North Korean exile
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sen. Hassan meets with Supreme Court nominee Go...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|38
|Arrest warrant issued in Key West gay-bashing
|1 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|Is your child a "prehomosexual"? Forecasting ad... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|780
|Do Gay Men Fall in Love With Women (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|3,341
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|45,188
|Why Are We Being Forced To Accept Homosexuality? (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|Sammytwotone
|957
|Gay-basher gets 2 months in jail for on-camera ...
|5 hr
|Tommy Tumber
|4
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Truth
|24,781
