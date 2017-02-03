The Latest: Protesters rally outside ...

The Latest: Protesters rally outside Trump Plaza in Florida

The Latest on the reaction to a court order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries : About 1,000 protesters are holding a rally outside Trump Plaza, a luxury waterfront condo building in West Palm Beach, Florida. Protesters shouted "We want a leader, not an angry tweeter," Saturday evening and set up a flag-draped coffin that they said represented the death of democracy.

Chicago, IL

