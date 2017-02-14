The Latest: LGBT group dislikes governor's repeal plan
The Latest on legislation proposed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights : A gay rights group says Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's new proposal to get rid of a North Carolina law limiting LGBT rights contains unnecessary additions and blames Republicans for failing to repeal House Bill 2. Equality North Carolina Executive Director Chris Sgro told reporters Tuesday he doesn't support Cooper's repeal offer to GOP lawmakers because other parts of legislation are a distraction to throwing out the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacksonville passes historic LGBT protection
|6 min
|Gay Peace on Earth
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|TomInElPaso
|44,830
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|12 min
|Cakez5956
|6
|Mother rejects her gay son on TV
|20 min
|EdmondWA
|19
|Trump moves leave LGBT groups, religious conser...
|21 min
|CZars_R_US
|81
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|37 min
|Wondering
|12
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|40 min
|EdmondWA
|5,251
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,992
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Strel
|24,616
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC