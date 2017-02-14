The Latest: LGBT group dislikes gover...

The Latest: LGBT group dislikes governor's repeal plan

The Latest on legislation proposed by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal a state law limiting LGBT rights : A gay rights group says Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's new proposal to get rid of a North Carolina law limiting LGBT rights contains unnecessary additions and blames Republicans for failing to repeal House Bill 2. Equality North Carolina Executive Director Chris Sgro told reporters Tuesday he doesn't support Cooper's repeal offer to GOP lawmakers because other parts of legislation are a distraction to throwing out the law.

