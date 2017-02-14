There are on the Bucksfreepress.co.uk story from 16 hrs ago, titled The General Synod will discuss LGBT issues amid criticism of its stance. In it, Bucksfreepress.co.uk reports that:

Leading figures in the Church of England are to debate homosexuality and same-sex marriage amid criticism that it is failing to give gay people a voice. A report by the House of Bishops, which will be presented to the General Synod on Wednesday, calls for the Church to adopt a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay people but not to change its opposition to same-sex marriage.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.