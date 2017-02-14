The General Synod will discuss LGBT i...

The General Synod will discuss LGBT issues amid criticism of its stance

Leading figures in the Church of England are to debate homosexuality and same-sex marriage amid criticism that it is failing to give gay people a voice. A report by the House of Bishops, which will be presented to the General Synod on Wednesday, calls for the Church to adopt a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay people but not to change its opposition to same-sex marriage.

Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 1 hr ago
Until the General Synod gets their definition of LGBT correct; their efforts to control it will go nowhere
Rainbow Kid

United States

#2 1 hr ago
Male queers suck!!!
Chicago, IL

