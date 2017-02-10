The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology
There are 16 comments on the Religion Dispatched story from 21 hrs ago, titled The Flaws in the Latest Anti-Gay Islamic Theology. In it, Religion Dispatched reports that:
American LGBT Muslims continue to face the twin challenge of resisting anti-Muslim bigotry in the LGBT community and resisting homophobia in the mainstream American Muslim community. But there is good news: polls suggest that the American Muslim community is becoming increasingly accepting of homosexuality.
#1 17 hrs ago
No question about it
.
Any religion that disrespects and discredits LGBT people is a fake religion by proof of its action
#2 10 hrs ago
Why are you attacking Christianity?
#3 9 hrs ago
Why are you attacking Queers?
#4 9 hrs ago
There isn't a religion on Earth, that isn't against the behavior of gays. This is why gays are angry, conspiratorial and threatening to everyone in the world. Deep down, they know they are wrong, but their previous behavior has put them in a position of validating their own sick and perverse acts, or finding some repentance in their mind. The first is the easiest and most often practiced by gays, because they have always been marginal and cowardly in their decision making abilities. We have seen the cowardice and dishonesty associated to the gay communities by their constant use of false claims against others, when their own drug addled people commit crimes. All of this type behavior is exactly the same rationalizations we find in every criminal mind. It's always someone else's fault. Society made them the way they are. Etc., etc.
#5 8 hrs ago
Dude I agree but you ever give a thought of just speaking like the rest of normal people. You sound like Sheldon on the Big Bang Theory. That's why people like me dislike you. Stop acting like a big know it all. Dial it back a bit.
#6 8 hrs ago
So, your "know it all" knowledge is better than my "know it all" knowledge. An angry Little Lord Fauntleroy like you is a threat to education and fair exchanges of information and opinion. You dwell on an ill-conceived notion that you are capable of being a monitor of all things, language included. Don't live in some crazy world of thinking others give a good damn about your disliking them. You're starting to sound like the Fake Marine Corpse Pat after shock therapy.
#7 8 hrs ago
Yes it is and like I said the posters agree with me jackass. Now again idiot go eat your Cocoa Puffs .LOL!!! Moron.
#8 8 hrs ago
All the posters putting negative icons on my posts are queers bought and paid for by unAmerican idiots. That is not the best company to keep, especially for someone striving for notoriety for his breakfast cereal knowledge.
#9 7 hrs ago
See you are the reason we Republicans need to get rid of. I an a Retired Marine and 53 and your idiotic views of the old Party is no longer wanted. You ate a Rhino like McCain and Graham. We don't care or want to hear you views any more so move along little man. Paid to judge you? Lol!!! Believe me little boy no one needs to be paid to make you look like the ass that you are. You do a find job of doing it to yourself. Lol!!! Moron.
“It's Time. . .”
#10 3 hrs ago
Asslifters. . .
#11 2 hrs ago
You're in for a fabulous breathtaking surprise; Cordy ;o)
.
Check out TRUMP's religion at the Marble Collegiate Church
http://www.marblechurch.org/connect/ministrie...
.
Marble Collegiate is where TRUMP learned the 'Power of Positive Thinking' that got him to where he is today
.
If you have access to a television set; Trump told us about his church during the TV debates
.
Do you feel the love?
#12 2 hrs ago
If you followed your own religion you'd be _more_ upset by those who take the lawd's name in vain than you psychosexually are upset by variations in sexual orientation. That you are not more upset by violations of the headlining Commandments reveals you're just a common bigot, not anyone who's concerned about your religion's teachings.
Your claims about the buybull, specifically, hinge on mistranslations.
Most Christians in the West now support even marriage equality.
You have no idea of what every religion on the planet says about same sex sex acts.
#13 2 hrs ago
This is the most anti lgbt rights Administration since at least Reagan's. You appear to have gone mad in arguing that Ill Duce Trump is not anti gay, or that the Administration will surprise us and be pro lgbt, on the basis of what some specific church says its policies are. What nutty reasoning.
Also, Ill Duce Trump, even apart from anti lgbt rights Mullah Pence and the anti lgbt white nationalists in the White House and the anti gay fundies in his Cabinet, Ill Duce Trump is not pro equal rights.
"Donald Trump: Opposes Nationwide Marriage Equality - HRC"
hrc DOT org/2016RepublicanFacts/donald -trump
"Trump had initially voiced support for trans rights, but revered his policy earlier this month amid a wave of Republican-backed bathroom bills...."
pinknews DOT co DOT uk/2016/05/31/trump-claims-tra ns-equality-
is-too-expensive-still-plans-t o-build-giant-wall/
"Donald Trump began his crucial meeting with nearly 1,000 Christian conservatives on Tuesday (June 21) by telling them that he is a 'tremendous believer' and that rather than praying for all the nation's leaders they should 'pray to get everybody out to vote for one specific person.' "
religionnews DOT com/2016/06/21/trump-to-top-ev angelicals-
im-so-on-your-side-im-a-tremen dous-believer/
#14 2 hrs ago
I always give you positive doohickeys; Cordy
.
All of your spewing and wheezing is more fun than a slingshot and a barrel of skittles
.
Soon after we consolidate our mesmerizing powers over the solar system; we plan to promote you to official LGBTPDQLSMFT Comedian Chief of Staff; our free reward for your loyalty
.
As a bonus; Beauregard III will be your assistant Leather Daddy
http://i1.wp.com/thegrio.com/wp-content/uploa...
#15 1 hr ago
This would indicate that TRUMP is not true to his own religion
.
Do you suppose TRUMP is a poseur?
|
If christian bullies don't like the way LGBT's defend ourselves; then they are free to stop attacking LGBT's at any time
.
It's their call; not ours
.
Here is the current list of the most active christian bullies that force We the People of the GAY Master Race to dip in to our $917 billion annual defense budget to successfully defend ourselves from their soaring stupidity
http://www.pfaw.org/report/who-is-weaponizing...
